A family member of the late Justice Ginsburg claims her dying wish was for a new president to choose her successor. Even if they are telling the truth, her legacy would be better served by keeping private the indignity of a partisan wish uttered from a severely compromised state.
In 2016 before the tragic collapse of her faculties, Justice Ginsburg said it better: "I do think cooler heads will prevail, I hope sooner rather than later. The president is elected for four years, not three years, so the power he has in year three continues into year four. And maybe our members of the Senate will wake up and appreciate that that's how it should be."
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
