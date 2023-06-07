Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Jackson dissented in a case involving a union strike. The union instructed concrete truck drivers to abandon their trucks containing wet, rapidly-curing concrete to harm their employer. All the other justices affirmed that destruction of property was grounds for a lawsuit by the employer. But Justice Jackson quibbled that walking away from their trucks was like any other strike. One wonders how she would rule about a babysitter deliberately leading a toddler partway out to sea during low tide and abandoning him there. My tongue-in-cheek guess is, it would depend on the politics of the babysitter and of the child's family.
Lawlessness is the modus operandi of the Biden administration, and of Jackson as Biden's appointee. Marxist Democrats reject equal justice under the law. To them, law is a weapon against opponents, or a joke to ignore when shielding friends. Contrast Democrat celebration of BLM and Antifa riots, versus brutal treatment of January 6 rioters, or even of those who didn't riot and merely marched peacefully. Good people now sit as political prisoners of Democrat government agents who deeply hate them. Misdemeanors are leading to years in federal penitentiary over absurd and exaggerated charges.
Civics is dead at the top of the Democrat party. Corruption, lies and hate drive these Marxists. Intersectionality and identity politics may be cute when preached by ignorant, yet zealous college freshmen. Not so when weaponized by the White House and DoJ to persecute their fellow Americans.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.