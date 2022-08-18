John Grisham has donated nearly $200,000 over the years to our Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. That's OK with me and thank you, Mr. Grisham.
But I can't find any assurance from Sen. Kaine that he spurns money or influence from weapons manufacturers.
Sen. Kaine serves on the Armed Services Committee of the Senate, so doesn't it smell fishy that he would fail to publicly forswear any and all influence from those who are getting filthy rich off of America's addiction to war? Enormous piles of our public money go to the "military industrial complex." How do we know that Sen. Kaine and the other senators on his committee aren't compromising themselves by taking military-oriented contributions, making military-oriented investments, or having drinks with military-oriented lobbyists?
Sen. Kaine and his fellow Armed Services Committee members may be completely above corruption. Perhaps they flee conflicts of interest like the plague! But if they are without odious contamination, shouldn't they go ahead and tell us so? I mean, what's really going on with U.S. military spending?
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
