History is his story, it depends upon whose telling it. All presidents have been flawed, some more than others. George Washington did tell lies. He was a self-promoter. If he had Twitter he’d be tweeting. Read his history then judge.
Of the presidents in modern times, I’d rate Jimmy Carter as the most honest, decent president, nice guy. As a president he was terrible. Under his watch Iranians took 52 American Embassy personnel and kept them captives for 444 days. Jimmy sent Special Forces. That was flawed before it began. Weak! He let the Iranians know he had no desire for war and they insulted him and America in every way possible.
Strong Reagan took office had the hostages back in America without firing a shot. Why? Iran knew Reagan, like Trump, would not sit by and allow that to happen. Sen. Kaine should read modern history.
Barbara Lampron Rockingham County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.