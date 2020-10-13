The worst kept secret of the Democrat Party: Kamala is likely to be their next president. She had 14% of the votes in the primary. Her background has not been vetted. Kamala is a very left socialist and lightweight politician. More so than the moderate Biden some people may think they are electing. She has no experience running a city or state, certainly not enough to run this country. Would she be comfortable being the second most important woman in the world?
The House leader says she is the most important! Biden is 77 years old. His mental lapses are those of an 85-year-old. For eight years he was hidden as Obama, Hillary and Kerry stood in the limelight. President Trump is in that age group but he has a trained strong leader in Vice President Pence. Pence, held positions as governor, senator and the current, involved, vice president.
George Lampron
Rockingham County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.