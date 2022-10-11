My wife and I travel to Bridgewater Foods each week to shop. We especially enjoy the hot deli department, and all the staff behind the deli, checkout ladies and staff are really great.
Harrisonburg lost Red Front store, and we do not want to lose Bridgewater Foods. Big chain stores may bring lower prices, but they don't have the hometown environment, the employees are more like family.
In a constant pace world today, let's keep Bridgewater Foods for the community. Please take a trip to Bridgewater and visit the deli, great food, the meat department, where you can buy five packages of meat for 19.99, also the cheese and seafood sections.
Phillip Ryman
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.