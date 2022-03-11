The DN-R news account March 9 concerning the build-out on East Market and Franklin streets by a non-local developer should be concerning to Harrisonburg. I have no particular interest either for or against the project. I understand the “hand wringing” on the part of the Planning Commission and the City Council. There is local need for well-built and affordable rentals and building costs seemingly move only in one direction. For whatever reason, this appears to be another outside investor.
What actions has the city taken to really address these issues? Probably more than I am aware but here are some ideas to both address more affordable housing and assure assistance to our local businesses.
Provide city subsidies to encourage affordable units by direct rebates or tax incentives. Limit any city rebates or incentives to developers or LLCs who reside within our city or county as well as committing to retain ownership of the build for a specified period. As well, require all building supplies and subcontractors to be local. This might be a way for the city to spend a little to reap more in the long run with local monies turning over several times within our city. Also, local ownership may have more incentive to “be a good neighbor.”
Duane Miller
Harrisonburg
