We would like to appeal to City Council to keep Heritage Oaks Golf Course open. We think it is an asset to Harrisonburg because it is a beautiful golf course, but not only that, it brings people and revenue into the city without overcrowding schools and straining city services.
Just think about how many people not only use the golf course, but spend money in the city at restaurants and other local businesses. In closing, council members who want to close the golf course just remember there are several parks in the city that can be used for walking. Also, what about the rights of golfers, where is their voice? What about the First Tee program? You represent those golfers!
Tim and Karen Earhart
Verona
