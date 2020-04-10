The coronavirus has many of us living in fear and anxiety. Like myself, you probably ask “why” has such a disease hit worldwide. Only God can answer “why.”
We need to have faith, trust, hope and believe it will soon end.
I believe we can’t pray too many times. I find myself praying many times during the day and night. Many times during the night saying a few words and ending by “Let thy will be done.”
We have a lot in our country to be thankful for. So let’s pray often that this terrible disease will soon be over and our lives will be back to normal. Freedom to go freely! Be patient!
So God bless everyone and God bless America.
Vera J. Moore
Harrisonburg
(2) comments
Ms. Moore, this is a wonderful and timely reminder of how much we need God. Thank you for this excellent letter.
I'll second that Bishopsboy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.