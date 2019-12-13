Virginians are going to be a lot more hungry now that the Democrats are going to be in control of both houses of the Virginia legislature. The proposed new gun control laws that Governor Northam calls “common sense” will take food from many families’ tables.
Senator Louise Lucas’ SB 64 makes everyday activities such as gun safety courses, hunting with a friend or family member, a father teaching his child to operate a gun, and marksmanship competition illegal paramilitary activities. Pretty hard to believe for those of us who never considered ourselves violent paramilitary people. If this is how they think — and they are pretty clear — then may God help us to survive this next year.
Egged on by the media and California money, reasonableness. WE ARE VIRGINIANS. Let us make our ways be known! NOVA shouldn’t control our destiny. Stand up and keep the FAITH!
Dana Loupin
Elkton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.