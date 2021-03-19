The Civil War began in South Carolina, seeking “states rights,” not slavery. A Black author wrote in 1985 that in South Carolina that “free blacks owned slaves has been lost in the annuals of history.” They bought and sold Black slaves prior and during the Civil War. When a Black slave fled, the free Black person ran an ad offering money for their slaves return. Many free Blacks supported the secession.
Turner Ashby was a Civil War soldier who fought and died on the battlefield near Harrisonburg. Ashby was a poor man who owned no slaves. His dark hair, dark eyes, his long dark beard, and his dark complexion would remind one of a mulatto. Ashby’s home was “a deserted white wash tenement, with battered walls and crumbling staircases.” He was considered a “martyr” by thousands who attended his funeral.
Keep Turner Ashby High School’s name. Preserve our history.
Janice Allen Boyd
Harrisonburg
