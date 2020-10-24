We are recent subscribers to DN-R and are most impressed with the pub. You present a very nice, balanced set of stories. I especially was impressed with last Monday's on page B8. A space-oriented AP item and the Titanic story with its very informative details. Someone there has made good decisions on what to carry. I am a retired aerospace engineer and muchly appreciate those efforts. Keep it up.
One request: when you do a story on a business, please print its address. There is a habit at DN-R, apparently, of not doing that and it hurts your message about a quality business here in the Valley. Thanks for reading this.
Dennis Dupier
McGaheysville
