Democrat lawmakers seemingly want to control every facet of our lives except abortions and marijuana. Soon we may not be able to buy a Big Gulp or a .223-caliber rifle, but could operate a vehicle with impunity as Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed Virginia eliminate vehicle inspections. He tells us there is no proof preventative maintenance saves lives. That comment baffles me.
Most of us have had frequent encounters with vehicles sporting faulty headlights or tail/brake lights. Now imagine those same vehicles approaching you on a two-lane highway at 55 mph with faulty brakes and bald tires; how safe would you feel?
Fortunately, most of us have never encountered a criminal with a gun, but we operate vehicles that daily risk endangering ourselves and fellow drivers. Vehicle inspections are measures we should keep, and for a little inconvenience, help keep us all safe. I hope Northam will reconsider his proposal.
Major Steven D. Owen
(U.S. Army, Retired)
Rockingham
(1) comment
The governor is one stupid individual. Anyone who drives can afford $16 for a yearly inspection. But he's pandering to a certain segment as usual for a dumb democrat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.