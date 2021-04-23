I was grateful for DN-R’s coverage (April 21) of the Kelley Street Garden and would like to add some clarifications.
In 2019 the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRHA) first started thinking through a garden program. We started by asking residents, “Would you be interested in gardening?” Through our conversations we learned about residents’ histories with gardening and invited their insight. When it became clear residents were supportive, we then began looking for collaborators.
With funding through JMU Dining and commitment from Jones Garden Inc., we began building a network of community partners whose support and generosity made the garden possible. While mentioned in the April 21 article, these groups’ roles can’t be overstated.
What a joy — being part of a community effort that included residents, local individuals and multiple organizations. Such collaboration builds sustainability, and honors the processes and people who made the garden a reality.
Everett Brubaker
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.