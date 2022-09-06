One can winnow some kernels of truth from the torrent of chaff unleashed on DN-R readers recently by conservative columnists.
On Aug. 29, Marc Thiessen (“What Fauci Got Wrong Is Still Costing America’s Children”) blames the cessation of in-person teaching during the recent pandemic for a large learning gap between economically disadvantaged students and their more wealthy counterparts. He misses the point that the shutdowns were largely intended to minimize the spread of COVID19 from children to more vulnerable adults (e.g. teachers). Indeed, at least 808 K-12 teachers died of COVID-19 in 2020 -- clearly restrictions should have been more stringent.
From this we can winnow a few kernels of truth which Mr. Thiessen omits. One is that internet availability should be a federally regulated utility, so that poor people can have the same access as rich. When schools went to online teaching their poorer students were often shut out. Another is that more resources should be made available to poor schools. In particular, year-round schooling might enable their students to close the gap. In general, paying teachers more everywhere and funding school repairs and improvement would go a long way toward addressing the problems Mr. Thiessen describes.
Then on Aug. 30, Rich Lowry bemoans “Biden’s Student Debt Debacle.” The kernel of truth here stems from Mr. Lowry’s main point, that there are a lot of problems that should be addressed in a similar manner. Indeed many Americans would benefit from other forms of debt relief, and clearly the government could have a hand in addressing these problems. But using these as an excuse to do nothing will result in nothing being done.
To move forward, we need to acknowledge that there are problems and we need to discuss solutions. Refusing to acknowledge problems or allow votes on solutions, as has been the Republican response, will only result in more problems.
Alex Storrs
Fishersville
