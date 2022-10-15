In Harrisonburg, Kiwanis has been helping children for 100 years! If you have attended one of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg’s meetings or fundraisers (like the Rockingham County Fair’s Kiwanis Pizza Booth) or contributed to any of the programs we support, such as Boys and Girls Club, SafeKids Coalition of the Central Shenandoah Valley, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Second Home, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Day Care, Explore More Discovery Museum, etc., and many others, you may have met our members lending a helping hand!
Kiwanis members are the ones who arrive early and stay late! We do this because kids need Kiwanis. In fact, our club selects projects after consulting community leaders about where our support is needed most! Some of our projects help school and civic efforts. We helped to sponsor and support the Aktion Club at Pleasant View Inc. You may even have taken a walk in the Kiwanis Park in Harrisonburg.
In October, we will celebrate our 100th anniversary as a club in Harrisonburg. As we celebrate, we are also looking for people who believe in altruism (doing good on behalf of others) to join us. We know life is busy, and work and family are demanding of time and attention, but we also know kids need Kiwanis! They need CASA of the Blue Ridge, they need RMH-Sentara Pediatrics, they need SafeKids, they need service leadership projects in middle and high schools and they need Kiwanis’ higher education scholarships!
So, if you believe that kids need Kiwanis, as we do, we need you too! Find out more about Kiwanis on our Facebook page, or email Marianne at <liv2ryt@gmail.com>. We meet every first and third Tuesday at Traditions Restaurant at 11:30 a.m. Come meet us!
On behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg,
Pam Miller
President 2022-2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.