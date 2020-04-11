There has always been kind, caring and thoughtful people. There always has been, are now and always will be. They are everywhere. All over the world. They do not get much attention or media. But to the point. I was recently buying groceries late one evening in Bridgewater. I had purchased one single item for around $5. When I got to the checkout counter I noticed that the lady in front of me glanced over at me. She had a lot of groceries. The checkout clerk seemed to be putting my item on her bill. So when I went to pay the clerk said it had been paid for. I said "no you do not understand, I need to pay for this." I said it twice. He said "the lady in front of you paid for it."
I have never had that happen to me in my long life. I went out in the parking lot and said to the lady. Ma'am I am speechless, I do not know what to say, I can only say thank you, God bless you, you are a kind and thoughtful person.
Karl D. Stoltzfus Sr.
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.