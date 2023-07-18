It is easy to be discouraged by the state of humanity these days. A divisive, us-against-them mentality that divides the world into "those who think and believe like me," and "those who are wrong," is all too pervasive in our culture. But every so often I am reminded that isn't all there is to humanity.
Such a moment came to me this weekend. After attending the Bridgewater Lawn Party Saturday night with my family — including my sister and her kids visiting from Maryland — our van got stuck in the mud trying to leave the grounds. My wife and kids had pulled out and headed home in our AWD vehicle ahead of us, and my sister and I were left with the "littles" in her van. Our attempts to extricate ourselves only made the situation worse and the rain was starting to fall heavily again.
To make a long story brief, the next 30 to 40 minutes found us to be the beneficiaries of the help of a number of strangers. It wasn't anything dramatic or life changing, but it was a Godsend to us. These folks saw someone in need and helped — literally crawling through the mud and doing whatever it took to eventually get us out. They didn't know us. They just helped. In doing so, they not only got us out of the mud, but also reminded me of the good that still exists among my neighbors. I confess I needed both!
Chris Zepp
Bridgewater
