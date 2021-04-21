King David wrote in Psalm 10:1, “Why standest THOU afar off, O Lord? Why hidest Thou Thyself in times of trouble?” He wondered where God was in this evil time of trouble?
What was the reason for the growing victory of the enemy? The morals continued to decline. Why? “Verse 4: “The wicked, through the pride of his countenance will not seek after God: God is not in all his thoughts.”
What we see in so many cities today is described in these terms. And today’s churches have their work cut out for them. We must get back to studying God’s holy word. We must develop a biblical morality. The Ten Commandants are still just that — not suggestions! We must not fall for the error of mistaking government for God. True ministers are the guardians of the morals of our nation, God have mercy on our leaders!
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
