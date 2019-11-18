The president in his speeches can't remember the 34,000 killed, 500,000 wounded by bullets and frozen hands, feet, ears. That November was the time Americans fought for their lives against 250,000 Chinese. Twenty thousand Army, Marines, Naval and U.S. Air Force fought back with hands and shovels when frozen weapons failed.
Trump jumped from WW2 to Vietnam. The forgotten fighting men are still forgotten. Some of us are still alive. Why do you bury us?
Mr. President, if you can't remember us with all other veterans, why should we vote for you? I honor all American veterans. Why can't you? You make us feel unwanted, unappreciated and invisible.
Find votes elsewhere. You won't get mine.
George Lampron
Rockingham
So which Democrat candidate is out there publicly remembering Korean confict veterans? Likely none. President Trump has honored ALL Veterans.
Your plea appears disingenuous and politically motivated.
