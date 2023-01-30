Kudos for Cary Petit and Joe Fitzgerald's DN-R editorial pieces seen in this paper last week. If you have not read them and care about the viability of Harrisonburg, please do so post haste.
Everybody wants affordable housing. But BTC is not the answer. Petit and Fitzgerald carved and sliced this turkey of a project into morsels that you can eat. EquityPlus is the driving force behind this overreach, and it is very apparent that they have not understood issues that are problematic to this piece of property.
But EquityPlus tells us, to trust them that they can overcome all of these issues. If they really knew the issues, I am not certain that they would have been so keen in building at this site.
Randy Cline
Harrisonburg
