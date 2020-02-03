I am grateful for Kathleen Shaw’s extended and thorough coverage of the vibrant arts in and around the Harrisonburg area. Our community is fortunate to have a wealth of creative endeavors: a rich and lively art scene, and a myriad of different excellent presentations in music, theater, art and dance, as well as stimulating lectures and workshops.
Kathleen’s articles inform and highlight this valuable aspect of our community. It is essential that we celebrate the creative forces which draw us together as human beings, especially in the current charged political atmosphere. Through the arts we can recognize our shared humanity, and take joy and delight together in the creative productions which give our community such depth and richness.
Thank you, Kathleen.
Eliza Williams Hoover
Harrisonburg
