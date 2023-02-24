I was recently delighted to see Poplar’s Viewpoint "Rails with Trails" in the Feb. 8 DN-R. As an avid hiker, I support trail development and maintenance but also lament inadequate rail service in this area. The concept of retaining and maintaining rails alongside complimentary trails is an excellent way of addressing both needs.
Thank you, Mr. Poplar, for presenting a “with” option rather than an “either/or” option for us to consider. Maintaining and encouraging rail service could be one way of alleviating some of the dangerous congestion currently encountered on US - 81, in addition to revitalizing rail service in the Shenandoah Valley!
Pearl Lantz
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.