Kudos to Dr. Sease for a superb accounting of Sentara. At core is the disease of shortsighted greed in corporations that has grown for decades. This is the unfortunate reason oversight is needed proportional to the size and impact on society. Thanks to economic false prophets such as Milton Friedman and their disciples, short term growth and compensation for executives are the drivers. The welfare of the customer and people doing the work be damned.
This is a perfect example of how privatization has failed this country and fed the decay of good ethics. Not to target, but the airline industry is another example. Companies have spent fortunes building a false narrative about their impact on society — the tobacco, oil, and plastics industries come to mind. Does anyone believe executives actually earn millions per year? With healthcare it’s especially egregious as it’s needed by almost everyone at some point.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
