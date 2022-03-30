A favorite pastime for many of us is to criticize the government. It is all too often deserved. In fact, we are surprised when a government agency exceeds our expectations. I just had that wonderful experience.
It was time to renew my driver’s license. After getting my notice in the mail, I made an appointment online.
When I arrived at the DMV office, there were two lines. One for “No appointments” and one for “Appointments.” I got in the appointment line. There was no one ahead of me. I was called immediately ahead of several others standing in the “No” line. My number was quickly called. I had the eye test, photo taken, fee paid and signed my name several times. I was back in my car in six minutes, just one minute after my appointment time.
Government can work.
Arthur C. Borden
Harrisonburg
