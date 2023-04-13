I recently went to Mulligans Golf Center to hit some balls. I was overwhelmed with their operation. High tech driving rage, complete pro shop and a friendly staff. Harrisonburg is lucky to have such an operation for golfers. Would love to see an article about them in the DN-R. They just celebrated 20 years of operation.
Hadley Whitlock
Rockingham
