This is the first year that I have been in charge of the Cake Wheel Game at the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department Lawn Party and I didn’t know what to expect, but I was overwhelmed with the support from the community. I want to thank all the individuals, bakeries and businesses that donated 325 cakes.
Thanks to all the ladies who helped in the stand.
Also I can not say enough about the lawn party co-Chairmen Josh Shank and Shawn Rhodes and the many volunteer firefighters who put in so many hard weeks and hours getting things set up for a successful 2021 lawn party. They are awesome!
Gloria Hildebrand
Cake Wheel Game coordinator
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.