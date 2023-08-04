Three Cheers for Jim Peters and "Those That Would Not Sign the Constitution."
Col. Mason and James Madison, I knew their history and I'm a fan.
Currently, I have screamed, in open forums, the inability of our Constitution to react to corrupt, treasonous, bad presidents and legislators. Lee, Madison and Mason saw the errors that we currently live with.
A president directs the Attorney General, and he/she is corrupt, he/she does the bidding of the President and makes it look right and proper. Laws of the land are regularly violated— and here is now, nothing you can do.
If we ever again get an honest, for-America president, maybe they will change the Constitution — with the approval of the states — to fix these and other similar wrongs this Constitution allows to happen.
Kudo, Mr. Peters, bravo!
George Lampron
Broadway
