The DN-R featured an article on TSSI, Tactical & Survival Specialties Inc., “City Firm Wins National Veteran Labor Award,” on Page 2 of its Dec. 17 issue. Were I the editor of this newspaper I would have given it front page recognition. Bill Strang and his wife, Heidi, are two of the most giving persons I have ever met. When Bill started his business in Harrisonburg it had a humble beginning with his house and garage as a storage facility and Bill as the sole employee.
He had the foresight to fulfill the need for providing quality equipment for military and police. This was no small task since considerable research was required to ensure military and first responders have quality equipment to accomplish life or death missions. But Bill and Heidi’s dedication goes far beyond TSSI. They exemplify, to the utmost, the Judeo-Christian trait of self-sacrifice and giving in so many other ways. What a wonderful asset TSSI is to Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley.
Carl King
Rockingham County
