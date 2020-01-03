The article,= "For Art's Sake", Dec. 30, described a serious issue in a very thoughtful manner. Larkin Arts is a fundamental contributor to the vigorous nature of downtown Harrisonburg. Eliminating it and the residences sharing the building would be devastating and would be the beginning of the end of the reason so many people have come to treasure the lively character of the city. Surely there are other places available for "expanding judicial infrastructure."
By the way, when Shelby Mertens left the DN-R, I feared that the coverage of the arts in the area would go with her. What a pleasant surprise to learn that Kathleen Shaw has done more than simply taken over. She has both expanded and deepened the coverage. I look forward to her contributions every day.
Don Albright
Harrisonburg
