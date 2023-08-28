Larry Chico’s booth at the Rockingham County Fair was emblematic of his campaign and desire to serve as a member of the Rockingham County School Board. The Chico booth was outside in a high-traffic area, manned by volunteers who were passionate for Larry and his District 2 school board candidacy. These volunteers knew him in various ways, either from his church, as a teacher, through his painting business or just being his neighbor. Some had not known him previously, but after meeting him, seeing his platform and learning about his 30 years of teaching experience, they were convinced that he is the best candidate for the job and wanted to help in any way they could to get him elected.
Larry’s booth had a spinning wheel with prizes for the children and they loved it. A kid with special needs exclaimed, “This is the best day of my life!” So even with his booth at the fair, Larry was already reaching out to children who, after all, will be his most important constituents. Because I know Larry’s character and core beliefs, I believe that Mr. Chico is by far the most conservative, electable and most qualified person on the ballot for District 2.
I trust that when you vote early starting on Sept. 22 or on Election Day Nov. 7, you will fill in the circle beside Larry Chico’s name because he will be a great asset to the Rockingham County schools.
Kent McDonald
Rockingham
