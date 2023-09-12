I write in support of Larry Chico, candidate for District 2 Rockingham County School Board. Having known Larry and his family for 30 years, he is by far the strongest candidate to be “Equipped to Lead," as his website indicates.
An experienced educator, with over 30 years teaching in both city and county schools, he personally understands the difficulties teachers face in the current public school environment. His experience is invaluable and distinguishes him from the other two candidates.
Maturity: Larry has a wealth of life experience, leading a large family and owning a successful small business. His quiet demeanor belies strong convictions. He is known to “think before he speaks”. He is personally committed to the heritage of excellent schools, having several grandchildren attending school in RCPS.
Moral Clarity: Larry is a strong Christian leader. As an elder in a large church for 20 years, he has dealt with many sensitive and difficult situations. He is known for his thoughtful approach to complex issues with a moral compass to guide him. For example, he favors a solid education, not indoctrination from new ideologies.
Strong conservative: A lifelong conservative Republican, Larry upholds the party platform. School board races are, by law, non-partisan. Until recently, that was normative. Choosing the most qualified person is up to you, the voter, not the party. I encourage everyone to read Larry’s platform on his website, Chicoforschoolboard.org. You will agree that he is the best candidate for District 2.
Dr. Greg Montgomery
Rockingham
