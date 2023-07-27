Are you concerned about what you hear about schools today? The physical safety, as well as the emotional and spiritual safety of our students is called into question more often than ever it seems.
Our teachers are also burning out. The attrition rate is high. We have asked them to be “in loco parentis,” or in place of parents. We have asked them to take on responsibilities and issues that should be handled by parents.
Fortunately, we have an individual running for Rockingham County School Board in District 2 who is extremely well qualified to address these challenges and help guide the direction of our schools.
I have known Larry Chico for more than 25 years. He is a thoughtful and caring man who cares passionately about our children’s education. He has served as an elder in his church and is widely respected as a man of integrity. Importantly, he has extensive experience in education having spent 30 years in the classroom as a teacher in both public and private schools.
There is not another candidate in District 2 that has Larry’s extensive experience in education. We will be well served by electing Larry Chico to the Rockingham County School Board.
John A. Johnson
Rockingham
