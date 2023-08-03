Donald Trump, having been convicted in court of defamation after sexually assaulting a woman, is now facing dozens of felony charges in half a dozen states including violations of the espionage act, theft of classified materials, harming national security, racketeering, election interference, fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice. This after he has crowed for decades on the record about his sexual assaults and his ability to get away with crimes. And yet, so-called conservatives who claim to be for law and order still pretend Trump is somehow an innocent victim and a viable candidate to lead the government.
These same fake conservatives can't figure out why the world is so chaotic, why the government is inefficient, or why young people despise them. They know, deep down, that everything they stand for — from Christianity to Liberty to Law and Order — is a lie, personified in the hypocrisy of their idol, Trump. And yet, like addicts, they refuse to give it up. And like addicts, they will hit rock bottom. How much of our society will they take down with them?
Evan Knappenberger
Harrisonburg
