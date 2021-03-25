Two more U.S. mass shootings in the past week!
As a gun owner and hunter, I believe it is time that we must start sacrificing for the greater good.
As an American citizen, I cherish my constitutional freedoms, including the Second Amendment right to bear arms. I own several rifles and handguns, enjoy hunting, and possess a concealed-carry permit. I have enjoyed shooting assault-style weapons. However, the proposition that Second Amendment rights necessarily include ownership of assault-style weapons strikes me as profoundly self-centered.
As a Christian, I am struck by Jesus' commitment to putting his friends' and neighbors' needs ahead of his own. People of faith are called to put others first.
What would it look like if, rather than claiming our constitutional "right" to own high-capacity weapons, we chose to lay them down for the good of our neighbors? Sacrificial, indeed, though immensely loving.
Mac Hart
Rockingham
