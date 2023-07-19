Continuing news of layoffs is alarming, but not just for the employees who lost their jobs. Layoffs are being utilized as a means of attaining short-term cash flow improvements, and executives need to be considering the long-term ramifications of their decisions.
Meta, Google, Amazon.com, and 3M are only a few examples of companies that have implemented layoffs for thousands of people in the past 12 months. Layoffs are painful, and at times they are necessary. The companies implementing them are doing so for the wrong reasons. In the absence of a company implementing a new technology or process that allows it to automate, the rate a company is able to convert its inventory into cash through sales will go down after layoffs. After announcing layoffs, all of these companies have stated they are planning to increase their sales volume. This is not logical, and they should be questioned on this during their earning calls.
Graham Hollander
Stephens City
