What do Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia and Taiwan have in common? A great response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand is now COVID free! Their leaders saw the same information at the same time that we did but unlike us took immediate and effective action to limit the spread without destroying their economy.
Being isolated (New Zealand, Taiwan) doesn't explain the difference, since the other Asian countries are very close to where the pandemic started. Even Argentina and Canada in this hemisphere did much better than the U.S. Americans are saddled with a government dominated by Republicans who ignored warnings and refused to lead in a time of crisis. As a result, thousands of Americans have needlessly died. We need real leadership in this country, and we have a chance in November to get it.
"I would rather be uncertain of something than certain of something wrong." - Anon.
James Kellett
Rockingham
