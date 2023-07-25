I regret that I missed the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority meeting last Wednesday. In spite of all its “safeguards,” the fact remains that 80% of drug addicts started on cannabis. Why would anyone want to “legalize” it?
In the early 1970s, on WSVA’s Candid Comment, there was a guest from Romania telling of her experiences when the Communists took over her country. She told of visiting a Communist meeting where the topic was “how to bring America to its knees.” Their answer was to hire the “goons” that were for hire and to rot the country from within with drugs.
Is it happening? It has been reported that hundreds of thousands have died of drugs in the past three years. It also has been reported that over four million illegal aliens have entered this country over the past three years. There have been busses to pick them up and take them to who knows where. They are given cell phones. Why? So that someone can communicate with them and give them “directions” to coordinate their movements.
Who is behind all of this? Taking back our country in 2024 may be too late. Biden took an oath to protect America from all threats; both from within and without our borders. He has not kept this oath and should be recalled. Likewise, our vice president was given the responsibility of protecting our borders. She has done nothing and also should be recalled.
Our country is under attack. Legalizing Cannabis is not the answer. Getting control of the drug problem and our government is!
Dr. L.W. Roller
Mount Sidney
