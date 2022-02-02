This freezing start to 2022 has us all shoveling and seeking warmth. The last thing our neighbors need is to have their water or gas disconnected during the next snowstorm. Sadly, the reality is that many Virginians face uncertainty about losing water or power over late or unpaid bills, as the state has no standard protocols for shutoffs.
After the governor's shutoff moratorium expired last fall, Harrisonburg city resumed its policy of shutting off utilities for residents behind on payments. In a snowstorm, our public service workers labor around the clock to keep our homes connected. During extreme heat or cold, why would we reverse this policy and intentionally cut people off right when they need it most?
The city has demonstrated flexibility and offered some support when collecting payment from residents. Specifically, shutoffs are announced 60 days in advance. But we cannot know the weather or public health situation that far in the future. To protect people with medical conditions who would be at risk if disconnected and all residents during extreme weather, we need legislative action.
Zander Pellegrino
Harrisonburg
