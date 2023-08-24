Leila Longcor is a candidate for District 4 Board of Supervisors. Mrs. Longcor is devoted to serving and maintaining the integrity of her district and all of Rockingham County. She is a critical thinker with the knowledge and experience to ensure slow responsible growth.
Anyone who knows Mrs. Longcor will tell you she is a straight shooter, has the highest level of integrity, and she loves and cares about her community. The entire county will benefit from having such a smart conservative woman who is a mom, wife and professional as the district four supervisor. Voting starts Sept. 22.
Jim Oppy
Rockingham
(1) comment
Absolutely voting for Leila! Her opponent feels that RCP schools should be able to literally lie to parents and intentionally hide critical health information from them. Despicable!
Leila is for a parent's right to know! Vote Leila, protect our rights as parents!
