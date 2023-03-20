I agree with the recent letter from Mr. Borden and others regarding missing Dilbert. I also agree with Mr. Borden regarding the DN-R price increases and no Saturday paper. Our paper increased by 30 percent in 2021 and 18.4 percent in 2022. Inflation is high, but not that high! Unfortunately, these are just a few of many changes to DN-R that lessen the value of the paper.
- Ending morning delivery to many rural subscribers: The late afternoon, or evening delivery limits learning of events or sales they might wish to attend that day.
- Eliminating the Bargain Buys section and replacing an advice columnist and horoscope writer with unknowns whose comments border on tabloid material.
- Frequently reprinting articles and pictures from several years ago as well as printing multiple, similar pictures of an event/person that take up large sections of the first pages.
Alan Heffner
Mount Solon
(3) comments
At one time the reporting was so one sided that I had to stop the subscription but lately it seems to put the neo-cons in their place by telling the truth.
The main reason I subscribe is because of the sports coverage. Mettlen has been killing it with his JMU/Sun Belt coverage. Elliot, Fleischman, and Breeden do a great job too. Getting to expose the hypocrisy of the liberals in the comment sections and making fun of their phony climate change and woke agendas is an added bonus.
I agree with Alan! People in the Valley like the DNR but the road it's going down might change that considerably.
