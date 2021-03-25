As we hopefully near the end of this terrible pandemic, I hope we as a nation have learned two vital lessons.
One: Never underestimate the ability of our innovative private sector businesses to solve great problems. One year ago the "experts" were telling us that it would take two to four years to develop safe and effective vaccines. One year later, we have at least three wonderful vaccines going into arms by the millions.
Two: I hope we have learned to never again cede near total control over our private lives to one (governors) elected official. Elected politicians have two main goals in mind affecting most decisions: reelection if possible and pleasing their chosen political parties. Picking winners and losers in the workplace, dictating citizens near every decision, and even governing how and when we worship was never part of the their job description and I trust never is again!
John Myers Jr.
Cross Keys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.