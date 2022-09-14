In his address to the nation on Sept. 1, President Joe Biden called for all Americans — “Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans” — to reject government by violence, and instead work together to defend democracy and build a better future, one based in the Constitution, the rule of law, free and fair elections, the will of the people, honesty, decency, respect, patriotism, liberty, hope and possibility. His message was forward-looking, optimistic, inclusive and hopeful.
Nevertheless, we should never forget that the Jan. 6, 2021, rioters were not the only ones who tried, and failed, to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. On that same day, Rep. Ben Cline voted to object to state election results, in a calculated effort to throw the election to Donald Trump. To give Mr. Cline the benefit of the doubt, there were many, including then-President Donald Trump, who claimed, and even now claim, that the election was permeated by widespread voter fraud. But since that time, in spite of compelling evidence that the election was free and fair, Mr. Cline has thrown in his lot with the former president. To my knowledge, he has never renounced his votes or his support for overturning the election. Indeed, his silence on this matter has only helped perpetuate the Big Lie that the election was stolen from his patron.
Will Mr. Cline act similarly in 2024, setting aside the popular vote, perhaps even here in Virginia? I fear that history will repeat itself.
Dennis Murphy
Fishersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.