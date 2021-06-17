In response to Douglas Wright’s Viewpoint, “Our Nation Is Built On The Truth,” (DN-R, June 12), I wonder what truth is our nation built upon. If it’s about the pious religious views of our forefathers, most of them, especially Thomas Jefferson, were deists at best. If it’s about bringing Christianity to the U.S. shores, ask the Native Americans about their experience. If it’s about the biblical texts of the Exodus, African Americans still ask “how long” will they remain in the current bondage. If it’s about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, his civil disobedience was to disturb the conscience of white Americans, for which he was assassinated. If it’s about papal interventions against communism in Poland, least we forget the lack of the same against Nazi racial horrors in Germany.
Critical race theory is the search for the truth from what we once believed to be the truths of history. Tulsa was not just a Black uprising to be forgotten, but rather a three-day white terrorist attack on a Black community and their church. Preachers in the South sought biblical texts to support slavery and white supremacy, a view which few current theologians or biblical scholars support. The KKK was once believed to be the holy protection of the white community against the intrusions of Blacks, and yet tortured and burned Black bodies before a burning cross. And lest we forget, the author of our beloved “Amazing Grace” was a repentant slave ship captain, “who once was lost.”
Rev. Andy Sale
Rockingham
