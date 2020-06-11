Open Letter to Governor Northam:
Re: your story "Governor Northam To Remove Robert E. Lee Statue in Richmond," posted on your webpage June 4.
Two statements stand out which require response.
"I'm no historian." That is easily proven by the remainder of your comments. It is unfortunate you did not learn more during your four-year attendance at our institute.
Concerning the construction of the Lee statue you wrote: "Virginia leaders said, we know better." Are you not contemplating repeating the past?
The Lee statue belongs to the citizens of the commonwealth. If we truly are still a commonwealth, then let the citizens decide the fate of the statue. Instead of making your decision in the heat of the moment based on mobocracy, place the question on the ballot in November.
John P. Mann IV
Harrisonburg
(3) comments
Mr. Mann, Northam is only removing Lee's statue to deflect from his own lying, racism, and racist family history. You see, Northam’s great-grandfather owned 42 slaves and fought for the South in the Civil War to keep them in bondage. After the war, his great-grandfather and grandfather became Redshirts (white supremacist paramilitary terrorists) harassing and terrorized the newly free blacks. Governor Northam adopted less violent but equally racist views which expressed themselves in his KKK/blackface medical school yearbook photo. When confronted with the truth of his racism, he initially admitted to being in the photo. Then, he rescinded his admission and publicly lied about it. He also lied about knowing the origin of his college nickname “Coonman”. To make matters worse, his racist wife then told a group of black school children to imagine picking cotton on a Democrat plantation. Lying racist baby killer Governor Northam’s actions to remove Lee’s statue have less to do with removing a statue offensive to many blacks than it does to conceal his own racism and racist past. He’s truly a deplorable piece of poop.
Excellent post Mufalme Bishopsboy, my royal Zambian Brother. Governor Ralph Coonman Northam is indeed a racist, Klansman baby killer, as is his entire Demokkkrat party. I find it interesting how the evil that is epitomized by the Demokkkrat party never ever goes away. It merely changes forms. They started with slavery, then when we freed their slaves, they formed the Ku Klux Klan so that they could continue persecuting and lynching African Americans, and then, when that racist organization became politically toxic, they formed to Margaret Sanger, and formed Planned Parenthood, and organization that murders thousands of babies every year, a disproportionately large percentage of them African American. And now, after having formed new plantations in the inner cities, where they keep minorities enslaved, they have formed Antifa, a terrorist organizataion that is merely the re-birth of the Ku Klux Klan. The Demokkkrat party is pure evil.
Excellent and accurate post, Prince Prodigal. With abortion being the leading cause of death for black Americans, one can't help but think PP is engaged in racist genocide. It's also interesting to note the Democrat party vehemently defends funding this racist organization engaged in destroying black lives. Apparently, black lives DON'T matter when it comes to PP's abortion mills and those who fund them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.