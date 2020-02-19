As an independent and supporter of the president, I am willing to move forward with my Democrat fellow Americans and ask no quarter nor given none. The healing must begin now or risk the total failure of this republic.
If my fellow Americans agree to move forward, I'll not from this day bring up:
1) The 220 days, $45 million and 35 attorneys that failed in bringing down my president.
2) The two articles of impeachment that could never fit a true/unbiased definition in any statute of law.
3) The actions of the speaker of the House who violated House laws by destroying government property.
4) The disgusting lies and actions of Schiff and Nadler during the House process.
Truly, I won't forget nor forgive, but I'll hold out my hand of Americanism to those Democrats willing to move forward.
James Kerwin
Broadway
