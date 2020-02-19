It's easy to judge someone else ("How Many Abortions has Trump Caused," Feb. 7). The writer of the letter, whose criticism of President Trump, his supporters, and "religious people" because they believe in life and the right of babies to be born, shows she may be a hypocrite.
Does she support Bill Clinton, who committed rape and had many affairs, and had many payoff settlements to women who he may have caused many abortions?
President Trump, who may or may not have done some things she accuses him of, was not even a Christian at the time. King David in the Bible when he committed adultery and murder repented of his sins and God forgave him.
Let those without sin, cast the first stone.
Gregory Cubbage
Stanley
