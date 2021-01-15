Matthew 12:25b: "Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against shall not stand."
So said our Lord 2,000-plus years ago. When will we ever learn? Does our nation really want to become socialist? This wasn't the dream of our founders. No way! We were basically a Christian Nation. And Christians today want it to stay the same.
The Founders understood the Hebrew Republic and sought to duplicate it. The ignorance of the last generation, and the current as well, have no concept of the history of our Founders. When you tear down the statutes of our historical figures it speaks clearly of the ignorance of our youth. How can they know where they are going if they don't know where we have been? You cannot judge the past by the view of the present. God have mercy and save us from ourselves. Christians please pray!
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
