Consider what our elected leaders have done for you. Anything other than shout down the other party? Ridiculous! It’s time for us to clean house and elect individuals who will accept term limits (two), be responsible to the constituents and think beyond their political ambitions.
The smears that are passed off as campaigns should be ignored so that individuals of integrity will run for office. Do we have the what it takes or are we just throwing in the towel and accepting the status quo? LET’S TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK.
Bob Evans
Broadway
