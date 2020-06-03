A recent letter to the DN-R was particularly disturbing. It berated the city for housing at-risk homeless people in a hotel during the pandemic. What a waste of money, the writer seemed to say, the implication being that these people were of inferior worth and not deserving of any governmental support in this time of dire need.
How much better it would be, the writer asserted, if the city spent its money on recreational activities for taxpaying citizens. What the letter said to me is that the most vulnerable in our community don’t matter; that they are without value and expendable. Let them sleep on the streets, pandemic or not. Is this what we’ve come to?
Bob Bersson Bridgewater
(1) comment
Dearest Bob, how many of those homeless people did you bring in off the streets into your own home? How many did you feed and provide for at your own table? (crickets chirping) Oh, I didn't think so...
LEAD by example, Bob, instead of floundering from the left.
